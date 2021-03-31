$13.92 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $13.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. First Community posted sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

First Community stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

