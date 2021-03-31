1,354,456 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,354,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,486,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after buying an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

