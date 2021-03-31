145,958 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. 25,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

