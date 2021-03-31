151,232 Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

