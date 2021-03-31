154,439 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,659,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after buying an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after buying an additional 1,148,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 639,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.