15,613 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

