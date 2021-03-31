1,578 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $749.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $718.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.90 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

