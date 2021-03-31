1,597 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $26.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,081.65. 22,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.81 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,071.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,794.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

