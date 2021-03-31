16,400 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Zoetis comprises about 1.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,272. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.75 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.