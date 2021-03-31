165,628 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 5,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

