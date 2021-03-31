1,675 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $27.91 on Wednesday, reaching $2,083.45. 18,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,071.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,794.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

