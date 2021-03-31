170,696 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.28. 23,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,593. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

