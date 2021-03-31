17,088 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

