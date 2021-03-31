171,264 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

