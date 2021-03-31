17,436 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up approximately 0.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $181.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

