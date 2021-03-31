179,332 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 179,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,144.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $29.84.

