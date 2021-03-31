18,500 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $112.79. 63,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

