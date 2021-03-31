18,540 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.