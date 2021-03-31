1inch (1INCH) Achieves Market Cap of $658.31 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00007418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $658.31 million and $97.73 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 519,063.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,750,449 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

