20,858 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Commerce Bancshares comprises approximately 1.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

CBSH traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

