$210.80 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post sales of $210.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.00 million and the highest is $212.59 million. Albany International posted sales of $235.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $875.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $889.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $974.71 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $984.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. Albany International has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

