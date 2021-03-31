$213.36 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report sales of $213.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the lowest is $203.40 million. Zumiez reported sales of $137.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Zumiez stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,847 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zumiez by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,243 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

