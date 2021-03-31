21,411 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after purchasing an additional 150,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

BC opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

