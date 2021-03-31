21,787 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of InMode by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

