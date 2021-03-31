220,124 Shares in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.77% of SCVX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in SCVX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SCVX in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in SCVX by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SCVX in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in SCVX in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,809. SCVX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

