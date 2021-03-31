22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO Purchases $48,450.00 in Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 2,624,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,953. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

