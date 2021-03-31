23,856 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. AECOM has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

