249,800 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

