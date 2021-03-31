$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to post $253.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.63 million and the lowest is $248.84 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

STAY stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

