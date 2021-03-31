25,455 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Fiserv makes up 2.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

