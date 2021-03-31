25,848 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,200,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,538,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after buying an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.16. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

