25,893 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.53. 227,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

