26,538 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.52. 95,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $148.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

