$272.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce $272.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $275.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $220.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after buying an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

