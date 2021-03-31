2,756,937 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,756,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,000. Telefónica makes up approximately 1.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Telefónica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telefónica by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 583,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 368,043 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 46,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,113. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.