283,510 Shares in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of Jaws Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JWS opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

