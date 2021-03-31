28,648 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 1.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 141,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKI stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.26. 3,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $189.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.69.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.