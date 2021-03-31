29,114 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. FMR LLC increased its position in American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,418,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

