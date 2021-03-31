297,500 Shares in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 297,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

SRSAU stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,096. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

