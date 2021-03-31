29,820 Shares in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

