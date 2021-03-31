$30.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce sales of $30.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $29.66 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $30.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $123.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $124.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.00 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Several research firms have commented on ALTA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

ALTA opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.