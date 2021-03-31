300,000 Shares in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.70% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUXA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,060,000.

LUXA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

