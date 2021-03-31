304,018 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 304,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.18% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $14,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,873 shares of company stock worth $321,391. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

