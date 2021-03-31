30,973 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Prelude Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.