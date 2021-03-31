$310.17 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce $310.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.08 million and the lowest is $304.03 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $289.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

AMH stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,763. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.