320,000 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,536,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.