$332.45 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce sales of $332.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.70 million. Materion posted sales of $277.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Materion by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Materion by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Materion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Materion by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

