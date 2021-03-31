34,083 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

