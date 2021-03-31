34,336 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.20. 130,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $434.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

