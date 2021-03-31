346,326 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,199,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,343. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

